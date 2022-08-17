Astria Health in Sunnyside and Toppenish have implemented medication disposal kiosks in partnership with the Medication Education and Disposal Project (MED-Project).
The disposal kiosks will be located at the Emergency Department’s Waiting Room on 1016 Tacoma Avenue for Sunnyside and outside the Pharmacy Department at 502 West Fourth Avenue for Toppenish. Both locations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“I believe there are three important components about this project that people need to know,” stated Elizabeth Jensen, Astria Health System Director of Pharmacy. “One, we’re preventing further drug abuse and accidental overdose for individuals addicted to prescription medications; …and three, we’re preventing children from getting into unused medication and accidentally overdosing. As a parent and a pharmacist, I’ve seen this third part happen too often.”
The MED-Project is a national project that provides kiosks to organizations for individuals to drop off unused prescription medications safely, securely and anonymously.
