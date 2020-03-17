YAKIMA — Astria Health Hospitals and Health Centers have instilled a new Visitation Restriction Policy to protect patients by limiting the age and number of visitors.
No children under age 16 are permitted to visit except under extraordinary situations.
Officials request visitors bring only one care partner to accompany them except for the following circumstances.
Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person to escort them; neonates and medically fragile children may have one parent plus one support person who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit; patients at end-of-life may have no more than two visitors; minors under 18 years of age may have one parent, visitor or guardian; patients with developmental delay, altered mental status, or disruptive behavior that would benefit from the presence of a family member may have one visitor, and patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor, who should leave the facility immediately afterwards.
Additionally, all visitors will be screened and are asked not to visit if they have had a cough or fever within the past 72 hours, unless you’re a patient seeking medical care. Administrators recommend calling ahead to the facility prior to visiting.
