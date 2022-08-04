Astria Health is welcoming Dr. Vu Le to the Yakima valley. Dr. Vu Le services will be focused to the health centers in Zillah and Union Gap though he will also be providing services at the Sunnyside and Toppenish Hospital.
Dr. Vu Le is Board-certified in Gastroenterology and internal medicine, he completed his fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
“His skill set is essential for our patients. As a result of hiring Dr. Le, we have opened a new Endoscopy Suite at Astria Toppenish Hospital to provide needed GI services throughout our communities” Brian Gibbons, Astria Health Chief Executive Officer stated
Dr. Vu Le will be providing services such as endoscopic procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the gallbladder, bile ducts and pancreas, video capsule endoscopy and esophageal banding.
Dr. Vu Le is now accepting patients at the Astria Health Centers in Zillah on Vintage Valley Parkway and Union Gap on Ahtanum Ridge Drive.
