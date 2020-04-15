YAKIMA — The proposal to use the former Astria Regional Hospital as an alternative care site has been put on hold.
However, the Yakima Health District release some good news; the county health providers have received an additional 3,500 test kits this week.
The county emergency drive-thru testing center at the SunDome held last week saw 500 people tested over the course of four days.
“At least 11 positive COVID-19 cases were identified through the testing site,” Director of Public Health Partnerships Lilian Bravo announced, noting that many results are still pending.
To date, Bravo said more than 2,704 tests were conducted in the county and more tests are also needed.
The Astria Regional Hospital, which closed more than a month ago, had been offered as a site to aid in the Yakima County COVID-19 preparedness efforts.
However, following a review by the Washington State Joint Information Center, Governor Jay Inslee and Vice Admiral (ret.) Raquel Bono, M.D. announced Friday, April 13, the state would turn its resources to address the critical need of outbreaks in long term care facilities across the states.
The state has requested about 100 U.S. Health and Human Services (HSS) personnel and other resources recently deployed to the former Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima now focus on long-term care facilities where COVID-19 is occurring in other parts of the state.
The Astria facility, which was identified as suitable for 250 low-acuity patients to relieve local hospitals, will be retained and can be quickly reopened in the event of a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Governor press statement.
In Yakima County, Yakima Health District officials are monitoring three nursing homes (two in Yakima area and one in Toppenish,) where positive coronavirus cases have been reported.
Across the state, the higher number of virus-related deaths have been to those individuals who are 60 years and older. In Yakima County, 25 deaths have been reported with 14 of those in the 80-plus age category.
Currently, the Yakima Health District is reporting 614 coronavirus cases as of Monday, April 13.
Although state health officials are pleased with the preparedness efforts in Yakima County, local officials urge caution.
“While significant progress has been made, we will continue to work with the Yakima County Emergency Operations Center and our local partners to ensure that resources are available for our county should we experience a surge in the future,” Executive Director of the Yakima Health District Andre Fresco acknowledged.
“Looking at our data, we are confident that we have started to flatten the curve locally and have likely successfully blunted and delayed the peak of the wave of infections in Yakima County,” Yakima Health District Health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said.
“We expect to peak in the next 1-2 weeks, and our healthcare system and vulnerable community members are relying on you to continue to stay at home, wear your masks, wash your hands, and support each other virtually,” Everson stressed.
