YAKIMA — With a recent U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruling in hand, Astria Health is now moving ahead to secure financing to avoid default on its debtor-in-possession loan.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved motions that outlined bid procedures for Astria Health in the sale of assets and provided additional time to submit a reorganization plan.
Judge Whitman L. Holt approved both motions on Wednesday, Dec. 18 for Astria Health, which operates three hospitals and a network of clinics in and around Yakima after they filed for bankruptcy in May of 2019.
The ruling allows Astria to pay off the original DIP loan to JMB Capital that matured at the end of 2019 with a new loan from Lapis Advisors, Astria Chief Marketing and Communication Executive Dawn O’Polka explained.
Now the health organization can proceed to initially borrow $38 million to pay off debtor-in-possession financing from JMB Capital Partners Lending of Los Angeles, Calif.
“This replacement loan allows Astria to continue along the dual track process while focusing on delivering high quality care to the Yakima Valley,” Astria Health President and CEO John Gallagher stated.
Gallagher said Astria can now pursue plans to sell assets to satisfy creditors as a backup to securing exit financing.
Astria Health will continue a dual path toward bankruptcy reorganization with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Astria Health now has until Jan. 31 and March 31, respectively, to submit a reorganization plan and get creditor approval for that plan.
Astria Health, which runs hospitals in Yakima, Toppenish and Sunnyside and a family of clinics throughout the Yakima Valley, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. At the time, executives said they hoped to pursue reorganization through debtor-in-possession financing and negotiating with creditors while continuing efforts to improve revenue collection.
A former vendor’s inability to collect revenue caused major cash flow issues that eventually led to Astria’s bankruptcy filing, Astria officials previously said.
Lapis Advisers/UMB Bank lent $44.5 million to Astria Health, making it the largest secured creditor when Astria filed for bankruptcy. JMB Capital Partners Lending extended $36 million debtor-in-possession financing to Astria Health during the reorganization process.
The court also approved a bid procedures motion for the sale of some or all Astria Health’s assets. Some dates need to be finalized, but in general, potential buyers will submit bids until the end of January.
In the court documents, Judge Holt emphasized the need for sufficient time to hash out any potential issues that may come up with a possible sale or buyer.
In response to objections to the bid procedures motion from two creditors, Holt also confirmed that creditors would not be forced to give up any rights with the approval of the bid procedures and that any specific details on a proposed sale would be hashed out during the sales process.
