Astria Sunnyside Hospital was honored by U.S. News and World Report, who partnered with the American College of Cardiology, as one of 2022’s ‘Best Hospitals’ for their commitment to patients with heart problems.
The College’s announcement said that this award shows that, ‘ASH’s heart patients and their loved ones that they can trust ASH to deliver the best inpatient care possible.’
Astria President and CEO Brian Gibbons proudly accepted the honor.
“I’m pleased that our cardiology and CATH Lab teams’ great efforts are being recognized at a national level.”
A recent patient of Cardiologist Dr. Antony Kim, said that they would still come to ASH, even if they moved out of the area.
Gibbons said, “To see the progress that our heart program at ASH has made over the past year is tremendous.”
Dr. Kim stressed that with the prevalence of heart disease in America, it’s important that anyone who has a family history of the disease to establish a relationship with their local cardiologist.
The Hospital says this award is sign that they are living up to their mission of ‘Providing community members greater access to top-notch care, close to home, without the drive to the Tri-Cities or Yakima.’
You can find out more about the care options for heart disease at https://www.astria.health/services/heart-care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.