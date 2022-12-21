TOPPENISH — Astria Health announced the closure of its Family Maternity Center at their Toppenish Hospital earlier this month to members of their staff. Astria Toppenish Hospital (ATH) will no longer offer labor and delivery services in Toppenish, effective January 14, 2023, at midnight.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital,” said Cathy Bambrick, ATH Administrator. “We performed herculean efforts to sustain our beloved maternity center, but unfortunately, due to rising costs, labor shortages, and a significant reduction in Medicaid reimbursement, we’re unable to keep it open.”

