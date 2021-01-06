FRESH OUT OF THE OVEN

FRESH OUT OF THE OVEN — Mother Kenia Medina holds her newly born Andrew Belieu, 7 lbs., 13 oz., born at approximately 8:45 a.m. on the New Year. He is the first to be born at Astria Toppenish Hospital on New Year’s Day.

 Photo provided by Astria Health

TOPPENISH — The first baby of the lower valley has been born to Kenia Medina and Eric Belieu at Toppenish Astria Hospital at approximately 8:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Andrew Belieu made his debut at 20 inches long, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces in the Family Maternity Center.

Astria Toppenish Hospital expressed in a release, “The Belieu family and Astria Health are thrilled to welcome baby Andrew into the 2021 New Year!”

