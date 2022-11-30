Astria welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer

Astria Health is pleased to welcome Ms. Winnie Adams, MSN, MBA, RN, as Astria Sunnyside Hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) this month. Ms. Adams started on Monday, Nov. 7.
“Most of my career has been in rural health communities,” said Ms. Adams. “I’m passionate about providing healthcare to underserved and vulnerable populations, and I look forward to building stronger relationships with our community members and delivering needed healthcare.”
Ms. Adams recently served as CNO at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, WA. She has over 25 years of nursing leadership experience and significant experience serving rural health communities.
Adams received her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and master’s degree in Business Administration from Grand Canyon University and has served in the U.S. Army from 1986-1990. She is an Alaska Native – Athabaskan from the Native Village of Tanana.
Adams is a member of the Northwest Organization of Nurse Leaders, the American College of Healthcare Executives, and Kiwanis.
“We were very intentional and took our time to find the right person to fill this role in Sunnyside,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health President and CEO and Astria Sunnyside Hospital President. “Ms. Adams is an excellent fit for Sunnyside. Her vast experience is a great addition to our leadership team.”
Astria Health in Sunnyside located on Tacoma Avenue. Appointments can be made by calling 509-837-1500.
