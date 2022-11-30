Astria welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer

Winnie Adams

Astria Health is pleased to welcome Ms. Winnie Adams, MSN, MBA, RN, as Astria Sunnyside Hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) this month. Ms. Adams started on Monday, Nov. 7.

“Most of my career has been in rural health communities,” said Ms. Adams. “I’m passionate about providing healthcare to underserved and vulnerable populations, and I look forward to building stronger relationships with our community members and delivering needed healthcare.”

