Astria is welcoming two doctors to the Yakima Valley. Dr. Suzanne Cleland-Zamudio in Grandview, and Dr. Teodor D. Butiu in Union Gap, and Zillah.
Dr. Cleland-Zamudio is a Board-Certified specialist in ear, nose, throat (ENT), head, and neck surgery and specializes in the evaluation and treatment for ENT problems in high-risk children and adults. She received her master’s degree in snoring and sleep apnea and completed her residency in otolaryngology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She is a returning doctor previously having been in Grandview from 2016-2020.
Dr. Butiu is new to Astria previously working in Wenatchee. He is a Board-Certified Pediatrician and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics with over 20 years of experience. Along with his team Dr. Butiu provides services to prevent, diagnose and treat common health problems as well as chronic and complex illnesses. Dr. Butiu completed his fellowship in pediatric critical care at the Seattle’s Children’s Hospital with pediatric residency at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, and a pediatric residency at Transylvania University in Brasov, Romania.
Both doctors are currently accepting patients with Dr. Cleland-Zamudio located at the Astria Health Center in Grandview at 208 N. Euclid Avenue, and Dr. Butiu located at the Astria Health Center’s in Union Gap at 1420 Ahtanum Ridge Dr. and in Zillah at 915 Vintage Valley Pkwy, Suite 200.
