YAKIMA COUNTY – The Yakima Health District will continue to provide at-home, mail-in COVID-19 test kits for county residents on Tuesday, September 15 and Thursday, September 17.
Distribution will take place at the Yakima Health District, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, Union Gap, from 2 -6 p.m. on both days.
Health officials instruct test kits to be used within one day of receipt. Specimens must be shipped out on the same day.
The at-home test kits also require internet and email access to complete registration. Results will only be available via email in about three business days.
