SUNNYSIDE — A fire broke out in the attic of a home owned by Fred Dills on 7100 block of Van Belle Road in the early morning of Feb. 23.
The occupants, Mike Douglas and Tammy Farnsworth had smelled smoke for a time but attributed it to the fireplace which was in use.
A driver passing by the house reported the fire before Douglas and Farnsworth were aware of the danger, reported Lt. Mike Farmer of Yakima County fire District.
The fire district 5 was dispatched to the residence and evacuated the occupants.
Due to the fast-acting response, the fire was contained to the attic space near the chimney. There was fire damage to the attic, water damage to the kitchen and dining area resulting in a $30,000 loss, Farmer announced.
Pacific Power was called to the scene to turn off the power at the residence and the American Red Cross was called to assist Douglas and Farnsworth with housing needs. No one was injured in the incident.
