Attorney General files civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms

OLYMPIA— Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside on Wednesday, August 17.
Ferguson’s lawsuit, filed at the Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship and immigration status, in violation of the Washington Law Against Discrimination.
“The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Ferguson said. “Ostrom discriminated against female farmworkers and Washington residents so that it could hire mostly male foreign H-2A workers who have fewer rights. Their conduct is disturbing and unlawful,”
Ostrom workers reported to the Attorney General’s Office that around the time Ostrom started applying for the H-2A program in 2021, Ostrom also increased the pickers’ hourly production rate and began disciplining pickers who did not meet the new rates with warnings, suspensions, and terminations.
From January 2021 to May 2022, the company fired over 140 of its U.S.-based mushroom pickers, most of whom were women. Many of whom already had years of experience working at the farm. During the same period, Ostrom hired 65 temporary, foreign agricultural workers under the federal H-2A program.
Individuals who have worked at Ostrom since January 2021 are asked to contact the Attorney General’s office through email at ostrom@atg.wa.gov or by calling 1-833-660-4877 and selecting Option 5.
