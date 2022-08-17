Attorney General files civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms

Members and supporters of the United Farm Workers organization march to Ostrom Mushroom Farms on Wednesday, June 22.

 Ileana Martinez

OLYMPIA— Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside on Wednesday, August 17.

Ferguson’s lawsuit, filed at the Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship and immigration status, in violation of the Washington Law Against Discrimination.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

