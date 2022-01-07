The monthly housing report from November shows a slower market than earlier this year.
The Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors, which represents the area between Wapato and Benton City, showed the average sales price dropped to $354,100 and the number of homes sold was also lower while the number on the market was up.
The high point for prices was in July when the average sales price was $374,400.
Find out more at http://lyvar.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.