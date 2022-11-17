 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored

Avoiding spam callers during International Fraud Awareness Week & beyond

UScellular shares tips and tricks

  • Updated
  • 0
Avoiding spam callers during International Fraud Awareness Week & beyond

This week is International Fraud Awareness Week, November 13-19. In September alone, there were more than 4.2 billion robocalls which accounts for more than 1,600 calls per second, and scammers are always trying to stay one step ahead. UScellular is arming consumers with resources to protect themselves against spam callers:

“Local” mislead: You might not be able to tell if a call is spam right away. Caller ID that shows a “local” number doesn’t always mean it’s a local caller.

US Cellular

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.