SUNNYSIDE — At the May 16 Sunnyside United-Unidos meeting, coalition members learned about what’s drawing youth to gangs and steps that might prevent them from joining.
“This is not intended to scare but to bring awareness and answer questions,” the School District’s gang interventionist said.
His name is being withheld for safety purposes.
The interventionist said it’s important to know what’s happening in the minds of the youth and how they are enticed to join gangs.
There are two primary gangs, the Nortenos and Surenos — red and blue.
The gangs are attracting youngsters with music videos, the interventionist said.
“They see nice cars, gold chains, alcohol and drugs… and fun,” he said.
In Sunnyside, there is a crew that is all about rapping, the interventionist continued.
Looking at the community, comparing it to the portrayals in the videos, it’s common for people to think the gangs featured aren’t going to be an issue.
That is a mistake because “… a lot of the blues are combining efforts against the reds,” the interventionist said.
There are already indicators of gangs around the community. There are several locations that have been tagged, even within a week of the Thursday meeting.
There was an example of graffiti from a female gang member among the photographs shown to the coalition.
“The majority of our kids in our town who have phones have seen this video,” the interventionist said before showing a video of gang members rapping at a local car wash.
Police officers and weapons were also highlighted in the video.
The interventionist said the weapons were likely Airsoft guns, but they appear real and kids as young as sixth grade have seen it.
Once a member of a gang himself, the interventionist said kids are drawn by gangs because something is missing in their lives.
They are looking for love, acceptance, food or money, and there are some low self-esteem issues.
The gangs are no longer easy to identify by clothing. They more subtly display their allegiance with jewelry, rather than tattoos.
Spotting an issue with a youngster in one’s own circle may involve noticing behavioral and clothing changes, as well as the decisions the child is making.
If they no longer want to spend time with the family, are wearing bracelets and beaded necklaces, there may be reason for intervention.
Parents need to be present emotionally, not just physically — spend quality time with the child, attend the child’s activities and involve the child in said activities, the interventionist said.
A lot of children don’t have boundaries established by parents or guardians, but that enables the child.
If they are already involved with gangs, the interventionist said love and discipline are needed, not breaking the child down further.
The child needs options that are healthy and tough love, the interventionist said.
