A tree in the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is covered with snow and frost Monday morning, Dec. 19.

A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service of the area. The wind chill advisory remains in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero are expected. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The weather service cautions that while traveling outside to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

