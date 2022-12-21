A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service of the area. The wind chill advisory remains in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero are expected. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The weather service cautions that while traveling outside to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The low temperature is forecast to be 6 degrees Fahrenheit below zero on Wednesday night. The record low for December 21 is 3 below zero. It is expected to stay in the single digits through Friday morning.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is also expected starting Thursday night and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend.
The Yakima Health District is advising community members around the Lower Yakima Valley to take steps to prevent cold related illness (hypothermia and frostbite).
Hypothermia and frostbite are both dangerous conditions that can happen when a person is exposed to extremely cold temperatures. Warning signs of hypothermia in adults include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness.
Warning signs of hypothermia in babies are bright red, cold skin and very low energy.
Frostbite is a type of injury caused by freezing, which leads to a loss of feeling and color in the areas it affects, usually extremities such as the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes.
Frostbite can cause permanent damage to the body and in severe cases can lead to amputation of the affected body part.
A person with frostbite may not know they have it unless someone points it out because the frozen parts of their body are numb. Frostbite can be detected early by noticing a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness.
Stay indoors during extremely cold weather.
Make sure your home is heated safely.
Check heating systems and seal all cracks and drafts.
Dress warmly with a hat, scarf, gloves, socks, and several layers of loose-fitting clothing.
Be up to date on weather conditions, wind chill advisories, and extreme weather warnings.
Individuals may call 2-1-1 for community resources such as utility assistance, food, housing, and other services. Community members without access to warm shelter may also head to Yakima Neighborhood Health in Sunnyside, 617 Scoon Road, for housing vouchers and transportation. Neighborhood Health is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
