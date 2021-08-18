The Sunnyside Museum, 704 S 4th St., will be having a special Back to School Educator event this weekend, Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Everyone attending will receive a retro Sunnyside poster while supplies last, and tour information.
Sunnyside High School senior Larissa Leon, who won the $10,000 #StuckAtProm Duck Brand scholarship, will be in attendance ready to visit and answer any questions. Her dress will also be on display at the museum.
Admission to the event is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.