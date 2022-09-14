Professional rollerbladers hit the Sunnyside Skatepark on the first day of the Bacon Tour 2022 on Friday, September 9 beginning at noon.
Dave Hill, 41 of Spokane, is a professional athlete and organizer of the Bacon Tour that began in 2016. “We do different locations every year. We’ve gone all over Washington, Central Oregon, Montana,” Hill said. “This year we’re working our way toward Mount Rainer.”
The tour consists of five skate parks and two different campsites over three days. “The point of the tour is to skate parks we haven’t been to or don’t get a chance to visit on regular basis,” said Hill.
Randy Juarez, 41 and a professional athlete out of Tri-Cities, added that the tour has been helpful in reuniting old friends. “All the skaters grew up together and as we get older, move further apart, so we have an annual thing we can all put these aside and have a reunion,” said Juarez. “It’s just a great way to get together.”
Sarah Walton, 31 of Spokane, was also shredding the park on rollerskates Friday afternoon, mentioning how much fun the Bacon Tours are. “I just love skating, it’s the only thing that really makes me feel at peace,” she said. After recovering from an injury, she decided to jump back into roller-skating and “ever since 2018, skating has been a daily thing.” Walton enjoys jam skating and bowls at skateparks.
The Bacon Tour began on Friday at noon in Sunnyside with professionals from all over Washington joining in. The crew traveled to Kiwanis Park in Yakima that evening with a campground set up at Lodgepole Campground in Naches. On Saturday they made their way to the Wilkeson Skate Park, home of a frying pan with bacon and eggs skateable piece of art. “It’s another one none of us have been to yet, it’s a big frying pan with bacon and eggs, so we’re gonna skate the bacon tomorrow,” Hill said.
The remainder of the weekend plans included skating in Issaquah where more Seattle skaters would meet and camping at the Tinkham Campground near the south fork of the Snoqualmie River. The final skate spot of the tour was in North Bend on Sunday.
“We eat a lot of bacon on these trips,” Hill laughed.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
