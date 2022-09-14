Professional rollerbladers hit the Sunnyside Skatepark on the first day of the Bacon Tour 2022 on Friday, September 9 beginning at noon.

Dave Hill, 41 of Spokane, is a professional athlete and organizer of the Bacon Tour that began in 2016. “We do different locations every year. We’ve gone all over Washington, Central Oregon, Montana,” Hill said. “This year we’re working our way toward Mount Rainer.”

