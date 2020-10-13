YAKIMA — County Auditor Charlie Ross assures the public his staff in the Elections Office are ready for the return of the ballots that went out this week to the more than 122,850 registered voters already requesting them.
The ballots should start turning up in mailboxes by Friday, Oct. 16, Ross announced.
“We are expecting an 80-85 percent turnout this year,” Ross said of the controversial presidential election year.
“But really,” he noted, “this year is no different than any other presidential election years.” Except that the Election Department has put more information out about the voting process.
“We’ve been voting by mail since 2005 without any problems,” Ross added, “...all voters have to do is sign their ballots after they make their choices.
“Then date them and leave their phone number in case there is a question about their signature,” he offered.
If there is a question about the signature, voters will receive a call from an election official if the phone number is available.
“People may mail their ballots or drop them off at the local ballot boxes, and our staff will count the votes,” Ross stated.
Voters shouldn’t be nervous about the mail either, Sunnyside Assistant Postmaster Jolene Byre declared.
This week the State Voter’s Guide pamphlet went out to residents with no problem, she noted.
“We’ll be fine. If we can deal with Amazon, we can handle letters,” Byre stated. “It’s our job,” she exclaimed.
To drop off votes in person or to register on Election Day, a polling place will be set up at Neighborhood Health Services on Scoon Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. election day, Ross noted.
To be valid, all ballots must have a Nov. 3 postmark to be counted.
