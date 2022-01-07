SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 10, in coordination with the Yakama Nation, has issued a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Yakama Reservation due to elevated pollution from air stagnation and weather projections indicating poor air quality. This ban begins immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.
The burn ban applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning - including camping and recreational fires - in all areas within external reservation boundaries regardless of ownership or tribal membership. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban.
To check conditions in your area, go to https://fire.airnow.gov/. For current burn ban status on tribal lands, please call the EPA FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372, or visit https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa#current-bans. For burning restrictions in areas outside reservation boundaries, please contact your local clean air agency or fire department.
