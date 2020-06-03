SUNNYSIDE — Seeing a moving, humming mass of bees covering his 605 Crescent Ave. garbage can is not something property owner Cecinio Gabino was expecting when he arrived home recently.
Additionally, answering a panicked call to remove said bee swarms is not the kind of call City Code Enforcement Dave Driscoll regularly receives.
Not knowing who else to call for help, Gabino called Driscoll.
“But I had no idea what to do with this call,” Driscoll recalled about the May 12 plea for help.
A call to a co-worker put Driscoll in contact with amateur beekeepers Dr. Harlan Halma and his daughter Sophie Halma of Sunnyside, who agreed to remove the swarm.
“I wasn’t scared of the bees,” Gabino said, “but the kids were a little scared.”
However, they were scared enough to try to make the honeybees move away by spraying them with an aerosol cleaner, beekeeper and owner of Sophie’s Bee products, Sophie Halma lamented.
A lot of bees were lost because of that action, she said. “But the queen and the worker bees survived, thankfully,” she added.
Driscoll said the family mom and children had shut themselves up in the house.
“The bees were located a little too close to the children’s trampoline in the back yard,” Driscoll noted.
The young beekeeper and her father moved the bees into a box to move the honeybees to a new home on their farm north of Sunnyside.
Sophie said the swarm movement at this time of year are a normal part of the bees’ life cycle. When the hives get too full, the swarm divides and half seek a new home, she explained.
“I appreciated Dr. Halma and Sophie removing the bees, and I’m glad they were professionals,” Gabino said.
None of the children were stung and the vast majority of the bees are now establishing a new hive and their honey will soon be a part of the Sophie’s Bee product line.
“We always appreciate free bees. Please call us before you spray them. They are delicate,” she noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.