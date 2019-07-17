PROSSER — One of the lower valley’s longest serving, most iconic figures, a Prosser hometown boy through and through, has passed.
Former Benton County Commissioner Max Benitz Jr. succumbed to an undisclosed illness last Thursday, July 11, at the age of 72.
Benitz, born and raised in Prosser, returned from his late 1960s Vietnam Marine military service and Poly Tech college career cut short by lack of finances, home to serve his people.
“Maxie” as he was called by friends, served one of the longest terms in Benton County Commissioner history, re-elected to four continuous terms.
Being the son of a larger than life father, Max Benitz Sr., a rancher who served meritoriously in Washington State politics, helping establish WSU’s presence in Tri-Cities, young Benitz sought his own path and soon found it.
That path included ranching, as a caretaker of the historic Rattlesnake Hills McWhorter Ranch, husband, father and grand and great-grandfather. However, his public legacy will stand as the steadfast servant of the community he represented.
Prosser Mayor Randy Taylor spoke by phone about Benitz last week.
“I applaud Max’s length of service for his community and for the county. As a public official of a few years myself, this is no easy task,” he said.
Benitz served as a Port of Benton Commissioner beginning in 1991, followed by his Benton County Commissioner tenure from 1994-2010. Never one to sit idly by, the longtime local activist sought and earned election as a Commissioner with West Benton Fire and Rescue (WBFR), where he was running unopposed for a second term.
His civic involvement spanned every decision-making board under the Port and County purview including significant involvement with Prosser Economic Development.
Benitz’s hand was also in many water, land and history preservation policies in the Benton County region.
Some of those projects included advocacy for the Black Rock Reservoir; planner and supporter for the Walter Clore Center wine education center; and proponent for keeping the Benton County Courthouse in Prosser.
He also encouraged the need and helped approve funding for the Benton County Justice Center and contributed in the merger of agencies which created the WBFR, where he promoted programs and funding.
Benitz is survived by his wife Kathie of Prosser; his children, Carl Benitz (Nancy) of West Richland, and Nancy Rose of Prosser; his grandchildren, Colton, Abby, Natalie, Gracie and Katie; his great grandchild Cheyenne; his sister, Norma June Fortner of Pasco.
No services have been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.