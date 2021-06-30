PROSSER — Benton REA is asking members to conserve their use of electricity during these extreme high temperatures.
The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), which supplies power for Benton REA and other local utilities, has informed Benton REA that the extreme heat is putting record demand on its system. BPA says if demand for electricity continues to increase, it may have to shed load by temporarily shutting off power to some customers to avoid an overload that could result in a large-scale power outage.
A simple step that everyone can do to help reduce energy demand on the system is to increase the temperature on your thermostat by at least a few degrees during the peak energy usage times between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Using appliances such as dishwashers, washing machine and other major appliances at non-peak times is also helpful.
Members with electric/electronic equipment that is especially susceptible to service interruptions should plan accordingly.
