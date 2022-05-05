PROSSER — Visitors to Prosser’s Wine Country RV Park will enjoy two new trees donated by Benton REA on April 13, Washington State Arbor Day.
A Linden tree and a Hot Wings® Maple tree was planted because they will only grow 25 to 30 feet tall at maturity. They were planted far enough away from utility power lines so they will not need to be pruned to prevent power outages.
Louann Rockney, manager of Wine Country RV Park, says several trees came down in a wind storm several years ago and they are happy to receive these shade trees from Benton REA.
Tree maintenance is an important piece of Benton REA’s reliability plan.
“Trees bring value to communities, but if not cared for, can cause power outages,” says Brian Cramer, tree program coordinator for Benton REA. “Pruning and maintaining trees on a regular basis not only prevents power outages, but preserves electric equipment, saving the cooperative time and money repairing potential tree-related damage. With proper tree care, Benton REA can improve right-of-ways and increase reliability of electric service to its members.”
No matter how shallow you plan to dig, Benton REA encourages everyone to call 811 before you dig to ensure you do not contact underground utilities. Knowing the mature height of your tree will determine how far away from overhead utilities it must be planted to prevent the need for pruning or removal.
Benton REA has been recognized as a Tree Line USA utility every year since 2013. Tree Line USA utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care, provide annual worker training, sponsor a tree-planting and public education program, maintain a tree-based energy conservation program and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.
Attending the tree-planting were Rockney, Cramer, Benton REA Trustee Mike Freepons and Benton REA Vice President of Member Services Troy Berglund.
As a Tree Line USA utility, Benton REA proudly donates trees to parks, schools, and areas where its members will enjoy them for years to come. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community trees. If you know of a public area needing trees in 2023, contact Benton REA at 509-786-8265. For questions about a tree on Benton REA member property, call 509-786-2913 or visit BentonREA.org/Trees.
