SUNNYSIDE — When temperatures drop and electrical power fails from too much demand or from downed lines, don't bring a generator into the house to power portable heaters, warns Sunnyside Fire Marshall Bill Harris.
“Keep the generator outside and use a properly rated electric cord to run inside heaters,” he urges.
Small gas engines, camp stoves, charcoal grills brought into the house can emit carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly.
“Don’t use those devices to warm your home,” he emphasized.
“Every year we have people who are injured or killed because of CO poisoning,” Harris stated. Harris also encouraged residents to install a CO detector and keep its batteries up to date. It can save your life,” he said.
Most people who are effect by CO poisoning experience a severe headache, he added.
Other symptoms include persistent, severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, and fatigue.
Beth Ebel, a physician at Harborview Medical Center, says the most worrisome thing about carbon monoxide is that victims often don't get to the hospital emergency room in time to survive.
