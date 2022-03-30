BICKLETON — The third quarter honor roll for the 2021-2022 school year has been released by the Bickleton School District.
Earning a perfect 4.0 GPA at Bickleton High School were Haylee Andrews, Adriana Gonzalez, and Daniela Gonzalez-Sepulveda.
Next, with a GPA of 3.75-3.99, were Madelyn Andrews, John Cardenas, Luke Binfet, Cheyenne Curtiss, Maleah Jones, Sarah Merfeld, Azucena Bahena-Sepulveda, and Cooper Mains.
Students earning a 3.5 to 3.74 were Monique Molina, Grace Binfet, Bailey Holycross, Abby Fitzgerald, Gentry Hurst, and Reece Holycross.
BHS students between 3.25-3.49 GPA were Serena Jensen, Raymond Holycross, Shelby Ingram, Zoey Kuder, and Emma Poteet.
Students with a 3.0 to 3.24 GPA were Brianna McBride, Josh Gifford, Alexis Gaxiola-Aguiree, Samantha Berk, Sara Guillen, Kylee McBride.
Bickleton Junior High School also announced the following honor roll recipients for the third quarter: Vanessa Del Rio (3.75-3.99); Tristan Jensen, Addison Whitmore, Audrey Poteet (3.50-3.74); and Hunter Berk (3.00-3.24).
