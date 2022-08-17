Bickleton set to gather for community day

The Bickleton Community Day hosted by Alder Creek Pioneer Association drew in a crowd for their meet and greet car show and flea market on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. This year’s event will be Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Andrew Hamil

BICKLETON — On Sat. Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. , the small town in the hills of Bickleton will be celebrating Bickleton Community Day. This year everyone is invited to bring your classic car/truck or unusual vehicle to a Meet and Greet. That means that Market Street in downtown Bickleton will be closed and you are invited to park your vehicle for others to view and visit. This year all vehicles for the show are diverted to Monroe Street and will be given a car card to register with a ticket to win a jackpot of $200. This will be drawn at 2 p.m. This is not a juried show and no trophies will be awarded, just an opportunity to show your vehicle and enjoy the day.

There will be live music with the Possum Pickers plucking some of our favorites from the stage downtown beginning at 1 p.m. The church sew ladies are having a bazaar as well as a Flea Market/Vendor show in and out of the Grange Hall. This year they were able to pick proceeds from an estate sale, so lots of really nice items are up for grabs. If you are seeking to be a vendor for the day, call Marilyn at 509-896-2113.

