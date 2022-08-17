Bickleton set to gather for community day

BICKLETON — On Sat. Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. , the small town in the hills of Bickleton will be celebrating Bickleton Community Day. This year everyone is invited to bring your classic car/truck or unusual vehicle to a Meet and Greet. That means that Market Street in downtown Bickleton will be closed and you are invited to park your vehicle for others to view and visit. This year all vehicles for the show are diverted to Monroe Street and will be given a car card to register with a ticket to win a jackpot of $200. This will be drawn at 2 p.m. This is not a juried show and no trophies will be awarded, just an opportunity to show your vehicle and enjoy the day.
There will be live music with the Possum Pickers plucking some of our favorites from the stage downtown beginning at 1 p.m. The church sew ladies are having a bazaar as well as a Flea Market/Vendor show in and out of the Grange Hall. This year they were able to pick proceeds from an estate sale, so lots of really nice items are up for grabs. If you are seeking to be a vendor for the day, call Marilyn at 509-896-2113.
The Rebekah’s will again have their luscious homemade pie & ice cream for sale and a huckleberry pie and a quilt to raffle. The beautiful blue and white quilt was made by our talented local quilt maker, Vicky Moore and the proceeds go to the local Rebekah Lodge.
Also, sometime in the afternoon, tickets will be drawn for several prizes donated for the community day. Those items up for raffle are a donation from the Sunshine Outpost, Bluebird Inn & Café, Museum Bluebird basket and Mercer Bros. Winery.
The Sunshine Outpost will be open for sales of handmade gifts, household decorations and benches made from recycled wood and metal. It is amazing what Steve and Jenny Luther are able to create out of lost materials. This is the place to find an inexpensive and attractive birdhouse for any kind of bird—not just bluebirds.
The Carousel Museum is also open that day and ready to show off many new donations and exhibits that have come in since the last car show a year ago. The Market Street Café and the Blue Bird will both be open for lunch or snacks and besides taking advantage of the pie at the Lodge Hall or the pastries being sold out of a wagon, a Taco Truck will be open for business near the Grange Hall.
The beautiful wild flowers gracing the hills this spring have gone and the green wheat fields have turned to gold. Wheat harvest is in process or almost over as the new season is taking place. Take the time to drive up the hill and share the day.
