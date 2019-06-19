SUNNYSIDE — At the June 10 Sunnyside City Council meeting, the low bid for CPR equipment was approved.
After paramedics have used devices in real life situations, and been provided information from representatives from both Stryker and Defibtech, as well as receiving quotes for different automated CPR devices, Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson recommended the purchase of Defibtech Lifeline ARM.
Life-Assist provided a bid of $21,407.36 for two devices, whereas Physio Control submitted a bid of $33,705.54 for the LUCAS 3.1 devices.
Anderson said personnel found more benefits for the device that happened to cost less, and Yakima County’s medical program director reviewed and approved the use of the devices.
The City Council budgeted more than $42,000 for the purchase of the devices. The chief said he’s reserved the funding saved with the purchase of two for consideration of a 2020 purchase.
The City Council approved the low bid 5-0. Councilmen Francisco Guerrero and Ron Stremler were not present at the meeting.
