Bill increasing support to Astria Toppenish to take effect July 2024

TOPPENISH — Governor Jay Inslee signed SB 5532 on Thursday, May 11, providing enhanced payments to small, low volume rural hospitals such as the Astria Toppenish Hospital (ATH).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year, Yakima & Benton County
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, Yakima & Benton County
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One year, out of county
|$62.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, out of county
|$45.00
|for 180 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|Six months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|Three months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|One month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
TOPPENISH — Governor Jay Inslee signed SB 5532 on Thursday, May 11, providing enhanced payments to small, low volume rural hospitals such as the Astria Toppenish Hospital (ATH).
SB 5532 passed with a unanimous vote in the House and senate, with a 48-0 vote in the Senate and a 98-0 vote in the House.
Rural hospitals report unique operating challenges due to their location, with a large portion of their revenue derived from publicly funded health care programs such as Medicaid and Medicare.
SB 5532 would increase the payments made to ATH, with reimbursement rates being raised by 120% of the current inpatient rate and 200% of the current outpatient rate.
“Our goal is, and has always been, to achieve health equity in our community. What that means, is that everyone in our community should have the same fair and just opportunity to achieve their highest level of health.” ATH’s Administrator, Cathy Bambrick said.
ATH’s currents patient base averages 67% of Medicaid patients, SB 5532 is expected to positively impact the financial stability at the Toppenish Hospital due to the increased reimbursement rates.
“Loss of financial resources diminishes healthcare provider’s ability to offer quality care. Working in partnership with legislature, we have successfully protected vital medical services for Astria Toppenish Hospital as part of our efforts to achieve health equity in the community. Since 2021, we have worked diligently on the passage of a bill such as this, and its passage will aid in stabilizing ATH’s existing programs and services,” Astria Health CEO, Brian Gibbons stated. “The stability created with the changes in Medicaid reimbursement rates for ATH means that we can further pursue health equity in the parts of the community that are most at risk.”
ATH can expect to see an increase in their reimbursement rates beginning July of 2024. Due to the extended amount of time until ATH would start to receive the enhanced reimbursements, Washington State Legislation also awarded ATH a grant of 4 million dollars in distressed hospital funding to serve as a financial bridge supporting continued operations in the interim.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.