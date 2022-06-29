Bleyhl celebrates dairy month

Bleyhl Co-op held their annual Dairy Days event in Sunnyside on Saturday, June 25 to celebrate dairy month with local farmers and the community.
The event included, a raffle, petting zoo, sundae bar, vendors, and children’s activities like coloring. Kids were able to interact with kittens, calves, bunnies, and goats inside the petting zoo, while raffle tickets purchased gave participants a chance to win one of the calves. Different dairy products were also given to attendees such as bottles of milk and samples of cheese.
Dairy Days also included Bleyhl’s 10 gallon challenge used as a way to increase donations of milk for local food banks. Those who wish to participate can purchase 10 gallons of milk and deliver them to Bleyhl in either Sunnyside, Grandview, or Zillah through Thursday, June 30.
