SUNNYSIDE — To help avert an American Red Cross blood supply shortage, a blood drive will take place from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the United Methodist Church, Ninth Street and East Edison Avenue.
A blood drive is also set for Tuesday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Zillah Civic Center, 119 First Ave.
Red Cross officials are always seeking new blood and platelet donors. To help call 1-800-733-2767 to donate.
