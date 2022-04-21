WAPATO — Wapato High School is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive that is open to the public.
Anyone age 18 and older can volunteer to donate. The blood drive is scheduled to take place at Wapato High School on Thursday, April 21 from noon to 5 p.m.
Those interested in donating are encouraged to register online at rcblood.org/3JvtnEd. Enter the zip code 98951 where prompted.
Donors may enter through the high school main entrance, 1202 S. Camas Ave.
For more information, contact Mrs. Shroyer at alyssas@wapatosd.org or Mr. Rowland at jamesr@wapatosd.org.
