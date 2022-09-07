The date for the eleventh annual Bloomerang vintage market hosted by French Vanilla Market is set for Saturday, Sept. 10.
The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on South Seventh Street and will include music, food and a line up of more than 30 vintage vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.