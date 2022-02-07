YAKIMA — The Yakima Health District’s Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
All written comments received prior to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 will be summarized or read into the record at the meeting.
Those who wish to provide written comments to the Board of Health can email ryan.ibach@co.yakima.wa.us with the subject line “Written Communications – February 10th.”
There will be no opportunity for oral communications at this meeting.
This meeting will be broadcast live on the Yakima Health District’s Facebook page and will be uploaded to the Yakima Health District’s YouTube Channel by the end of the day February 10, 2022.
The meeting agenda is available at https://www.yakimacounty.us/1195/Board-of-Health
