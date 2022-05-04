Body discovered in motor home explosion

At approximately 6:35 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, the Sunnyside Fire Department was dispatched to a reported recreational vehicle fire in the 3200 block of Allen Road right in front of the Columbia Electric Supply building behind the ARCO gas station on Waneta Road.
Yakima County 911 dispatch received multiple calls stating that the RV exploded, and it was unclear if the unit was or was not occupied.
Upon arrival crews found a 1978 Georgie Boy motorhome fully involved in flames with other unburned debris strewn roughly 60 feet in all directions.
While crews extinguished the fire, an adult corpse was located and recovered. The Yakima County Coroner office was contacted, and the remains released to Smith’s Funeral Home for transport to Yakima for positive identification.
County Coroner, Jim Curtice, said that they were unable to identify the victim using dental records. The next step is to use DNA as a means to identify the individual.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation pending autopsy results.
