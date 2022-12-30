Lucian Munguia

Lucian Munguia went missing Saturday, September 10 in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St., Yakima, Wash.

 Yakima Police Department

The body of Lucian Munguia, a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in September from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima has been found, according to a report from the Yakima Police Department.

Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River near the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.

