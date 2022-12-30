The body of Lucian Munguia, a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in September from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima has been found, according to a report from the Yakima Police Department.
Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River near the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
After an autopsy and comparison of dental records conducted on Friday, Dec. 30, officials were able to confirm the remains belong to 5-year-old boy. DNA testing will be conducted to confirm the identification.
According to the report, there is no indication of criminal acts that lead to Lucian's death.
The Yakima Police Department have said they will provide additional details from the DNA testing once results are available.
