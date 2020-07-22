SUNNYSIDE — A request for annexation of a 36-acre block of land on Outlook Road will be on the City Council agenda Monday night, July 27.
The owners of the land are seeking annexation into the city, said City Planner and Development Supervisor Mike Shuttleworth.
The annexation received the Planning Commission’s approval at its July 14 meeting. The area is approved to be zones R3 for multiple housing units.
