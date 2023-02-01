Jared A. Boswell

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Jared A. Boswell to the Yakima County Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 30. Boswell will replace Judge David Elofson, who is retiring this week.

Since 2006, Boswell has worked in the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Over the years, he has gained experience in several different units within that office and since 2013, he has served in the Special Assault and Domestic Violence Unit which he currently supervises. In May 2022, Boswell began taking assignments as judge pro tem in the Sunnyside Municipal Court.

