Bowen joins Prosser’s dermatology clinic

Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, Karmina Bowen. Prosser Memorial Health has announced the addition of Bowen to their Dermatology Center.

 Courtesy Prosser Memorial Health

BENTON CITY — November is National Healthy Skin Month, and Prosser Memorial Health has announced the addition of Karmina Bowen to their Dermatology Center, 701 Dale Avenue, Suite B.

Bowen is an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner with previous experience in dermatology. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Maryville University in May 2021, after which she transitioned into dermatology working in Richland.

