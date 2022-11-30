Bowen joins Prosser’s dermatology clinic

BENTON CITY — November is National Healthy Skin Month, and Prosser Memorial Health has announced the addition of Karmina Bowen to their Dermatology Center, 701 Dale Avenue, Suite B.
Bowen is an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner with previous experience in dermatology. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Maryville University in May 2021, after which she transitioned into dermatology working in Richland.
Prior to her career in dermatology, Bowen worked as a Registered Nurse at Kadlec Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department. Bowen has nine years of emergency medicine experience. She is very excited to be joining Dr. Nylander at the Dermatology Center and is grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside a highly experienced dermatologist.
Bowen is a lower valley native who grew up in Prosser and completed her higher education locally. After working in the Tri-Cities for several years, she has come full-circle and is excited to join Prosser Memorial Health. She is happy to have this opportunity to provide dermatology services in Benton City, expanding appointment availability, and offering access to care to rural and underserved communities. When she is not working, Bowen and her husband can be found at their rural Burbank residence, with their dogs, and herd of alpacas. Bowen enjoys gardening, reading, wakesurfing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to work at Prosser Memorial Health’s Dermatology Center where I provide both medical and cosmetic dermatology services, said Bowen. “As a dermatology Nurse Practitioner my practice is patient centered and I aim to establish and maintain trusting relationships. I collaborate with my patients to create an individualized skin care regimen with the goal of improving skin health.”
Bowen is now accepting new patients and offers a variety of medical and cosmetic dermatology services including BOTOX, fillers, cosmetic laser treatments, treatment of various skin disorders, and skin cancer treatment and detection. The Dermatology Center accepts all insurances.
To learn more about the Dermatology Center, services offered, or to make an appointment, call 509-588-4555 or visit prosserhealth.org.
