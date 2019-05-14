MABTON — The Washington State Department of Transportation is hosting an informational open house about the Mabton Bridge on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting takes place at Artz-Fox Elementary School’s Learning Center, 805 Washington St.
The retrofit bridge project will lift weight restrictions on the bridge that crosses the Yakima River on SR 241.
The $11 million project, funded by Connecting Washington’s transportation package, is scheduled to take place beginning the spring of 2021, and requires total closure for two years.
No formal presentation will be given, but information will be available to visitors at any time until 6:30 p.m.
