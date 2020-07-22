GRANDVIEW — The Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion announced it has elected its officers for the 2020-2021 year.
Robert Gates was reelected as Commander. He is a retired Army veteran from the Vietnam War.
Dudley Brown was elected as Vice Commander for membership and Richard Zook was elected as Vice Commander for programs.
Vicky Gates was elected as Sgt at Arms. John Myers was elected as Chaplain. Jim Davidson was elected as Adjutant and Finance Officer.
Curtis Nealen was elected to a two-year term as Post Executive Committeeman, joining Leonard McGrath in that capacity.
The Post has served Grandview and the lower valley since 1919 and is named after a Grandview man who was killed in action in France in World War I.
