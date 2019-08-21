SUNNYSIDE — Help improve the livability of Sunnyside by getting involved in your community.
The City Council has announced two vacancies on its’ Arts Commission.
All citizens are welcome to apply for the non-paid, volunteer position.
Applications and information for the positions are available online at: http://www.sunnyside-wa.gov, or by visiting the Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 818 E. Edison.
Interested citizens can also email the City Clerk at jrenteria@sunnyside-wa.gov.
The positions are open until filled.
