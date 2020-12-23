YAKIMA — According to a release from Astria Health after announcing the stepping down of John Gallagher, Astria Health also released they were scheduled to exit bankruptcy by the end of this year, however, on a Monday hearing at the bankruptcy court, Astria Health Attorney Sam Maizel filed an amended plan.
Presiding the case was Judge Whitman L. Holt who requested the amended plan filed by Tuesday morning ensuring all parties involved would have 24 hours to peruse the document.
The hearing is slated to continue Wednesday, Dec. 23.
