Beautifully Grey, a new business in Downtown Sunnyside, will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, April 9.
A ribbon cutting will take place at 3 p.m. at 525 S. 6th Street, Suite 1. Store hours on Saturday will be from 1 to 6 p.m.
Bella Beauty will also join in the ribbon cutting for their storefront in the same building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.