SUNNYSIDE — The Port of Sunnyside Business Park is getting a new tenant following action taken by the Port Commissioners at its Feb. 18 meeting.
Empire Beauty Academy will be taking over the space now occupied by Elite Cosmetology at 2640 E. Edison Ave., Suite 2.
The commissioners approved the lease with Empire’s Carolina Martinez and gave Port Executive Director Jay Hester authority to sign the lease on behalf of the Port.
The Elite’s lease originally signed by Betty King ends March 31 and Empire will assume operations April 1.
Martinez, currently an instructor at Elite, said there will be no disruption to classes during the transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.