PROSSER — In the valley of many wines, it’s a beer and whiskey drinker’s weekend; the Prosser Beer & Whiskey Fest is selling tickets now for its Saturday, Aug. 24 annual event.
New to the festival this year, is the addition of The Educated Cigar, a local company catering to the stogy aficionados. The Educated Cigar, “will provide a first-class cigar lounge” to attendees.
Six breweries and five diverse food vendors along with entertainment to be announced, will be standing by to enhance customer experience.
Tickets are $30, General Admission and $65 for the VIP package.
For all the details, visit the fest website at: www.prosserbeerandwhiskey.com.
