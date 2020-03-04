GRANDVIEW — A community blood drive in cooperation with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, March 11 from 1- 6 p.m. at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
Sponsored by Fred E. Hayes American Legion Post, those wishing to donate blood should call 1-800-733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Grandview Community.
Walk-ins are welcome, though donors may need to wait.
“With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor,” said Post Commander Robert Gates.
Gates urge eligible donors to join the Legion in giving blood.
