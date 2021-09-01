A market featuring local artists, crafts, and food vendors will take place Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bonzis, 633 Yakima Valley Highway.
“It’s all about supporting local small businesses,” said owner Andy Bonzi. “We want to host something fun in Sunnyside.”
The market begins September 11 with the next dates set for September 18, October 2, 16 and 30.
Vendors interested in participating can contact Nancy at 509-839-3222 or on Instagram at @bonzis.shop
