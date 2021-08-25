TOPPENISH — The community Ciclovia event scheduled for Saturday, August 28, has been cancelled due to increase of COVID-19 cases and poor air quality due to smoke.
The raffle for area youngsters to win one of 40 bikes, that was part of the event, will be scheduled for a later date.
